NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 420,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 32.4% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 89,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.