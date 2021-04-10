Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Financial Services Advisory Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 151,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.96. 572,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62.

