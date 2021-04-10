Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT at $45.50

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

