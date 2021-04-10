Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,394,000. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up 5.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $6,228,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 61.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 300,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter worth about $2,088,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,749 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24.

