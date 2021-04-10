The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.63 Million

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $61.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.10 million to $62.15 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $69.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $251.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 168,081 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 299,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 113,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 207,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $537.60 million, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

