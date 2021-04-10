$23.52 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report $23.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.15 million and the highest is $24.40 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $51.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $103.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $109.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $130.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

RWT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 668,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,708,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.