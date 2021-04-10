$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 512,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,800. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

