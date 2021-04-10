Scorum Coins Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $453,396.55 and approximately $31.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00295449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.08 or 0.00748501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.46 or 0.99260759 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00713700 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

