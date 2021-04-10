Phoenixcoin Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 91.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $411.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,364.92 or 0.99945318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.89 or 0.00445189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.00324437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.00748908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00103068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,395,662 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

