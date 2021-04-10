Maecenas Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $2,777.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00615455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

