NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Trimmed by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after buying an additional 65,233 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 226,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 39,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 122,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

