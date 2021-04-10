Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

