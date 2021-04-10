Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ENB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 2,726,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

