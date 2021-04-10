Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $238,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem stock opened at $361.01 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.65 and a 52 week high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

