Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,872,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,345,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

