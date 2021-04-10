Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.99. 45,872,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,345,629. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

