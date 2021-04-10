BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. 16,330,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,547,875. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

