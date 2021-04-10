$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,175. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.