Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 5.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $65,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,450.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,337.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,067.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

