iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

