Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

