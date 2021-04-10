Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $517.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.20 million. Rollins posted sales of $487.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. 721,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,325. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Rollins has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $43.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

