Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 232,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.