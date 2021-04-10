Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.63. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,775%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.83. 144,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. UMB Financial has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.