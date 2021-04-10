F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $576.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $357.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.41 and a 200 day moving average of $536.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

