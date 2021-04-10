OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 185 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $263.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.88. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.16.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

