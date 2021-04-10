New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $78.00 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

