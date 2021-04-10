Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

