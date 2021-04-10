Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.51. 3,168,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $198.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

