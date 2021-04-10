3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

