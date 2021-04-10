Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64). Also, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

LON CCC traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,570 ($33.58). The company had a trading volume of 145,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,735. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,250.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,320.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

