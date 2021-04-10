Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.45. 124,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.