Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $16,833.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

