DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $2.72 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00004494 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $1.08 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,651,824 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.