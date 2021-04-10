Atheios Market Capitalization Achieves $95,154.94 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $95,154.94 and $63.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 102.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,453.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.58 or 0.03567339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00385129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.95 or 0.01103252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00488675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.52 or 0.00447478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.63 or 0.00330221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003529 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,745,802 coins and its circulating supply is 39,363,642 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

