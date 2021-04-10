Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREVF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TREVF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,619. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

