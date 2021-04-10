Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $1,227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,182.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,123.66. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 781.72, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

