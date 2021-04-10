B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $301,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $497.69 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

