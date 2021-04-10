SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $26,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $497.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

