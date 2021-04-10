Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 133,749 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,749 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $112,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $175.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

