Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,749 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $112,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

