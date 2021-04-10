Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 65,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 19,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

