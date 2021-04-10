Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 79.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $5,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

NYSE DE opened at $377.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

