John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $198.75 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

