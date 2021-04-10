OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,399 shares of company stock valued at $34,096,430 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

CI opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

