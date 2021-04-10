OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.0% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $375.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

