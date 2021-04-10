CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $10.68 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 273,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 758.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 568,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662,097 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.