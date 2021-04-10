ADF Group Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
TSE DRX opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. ADF Group has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$52.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.
About ADF Group
