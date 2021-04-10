VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $66.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

