Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 28,086 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.95. 9,748,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

